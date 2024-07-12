Who Got The Work

R. David Donoghue and Wendy Qiu of Holland & Knight has entered an appearance for Jasco Products Co. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed May 27 in California Central District Court by Morrow Ni LLP on behalf of Chengdu Ruihan Yongtai Trading Co. d/b/a Mooyran US and Guigang Tianshi Trading Co. Ltd d/b/a SFOUR, seeks a declaration of non-infringement against the defendants' three asserted design patents related to an astronaut shaped LED light projector. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Josephine L. Staton, is 2:24-cv-04379, Chengdu Ruihan Yongtai Trading Co., Ltd. et al v. Aaron Chien et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 12, 2024, 2:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Chengdu Ruihan Yongtai Trading Co., Ltd.

Guigang Tianshi Trading Co., Ltd.

Zhengzhou Chonger Network Technology Co., Ltd.

Plaintiffs

Morrow Ni LLP

Defendants

Aaron Chien

Hsin-Yi Wang

Jasco Products Company LLC

Te-Ju Chien

defendant counsels

Holland & Knight

Nature of Claim: 830/over patent claims