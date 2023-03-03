New Suit - Securities

Splunk, a producer of software for analyzing big data, was named as a nominal defendant in a shareholder derivative lawsuit filed on Friday in California Northern District Court. The court action, brought by the Rosen Law Firm and the Brown Law Firm, accuses the company's officers and directors of concealing a slowdown in the company's growth and of downplaying challenges in acquiring and retaining customers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00975, Cheng v. Merritt et al.

Cybersecurity

March 03, 2023, 6:30 PM