Who Got The Work

Robert A. Fumerton, Scott D. Musoff and Michael C. Griffin from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom have stepped in as defense counsel to Missfresh, a Chinese grocery delivery platform, in a pending securities class action. The complaint, filed July 12 in New York Eastern District Court by The Rosen Law Firm, accuses the defendants of providing false and misleading statements prior to the company's 2021 IPO and making late filings with the SEC, causing the company’s share price to plummet by 97 percent. The suit also names Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase, as lead underwriters. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William F. Kuntz II, is 1:22-cv-04065, Chen v. Missfresh Limited et al.