Who Got The Work

Elliot Greenfield, Maeve O'Connor and Jillian Tancil from Debevoise & Plimpton have entered appearances for Lyft and its top officers in a pending securities class action. The case, filed March 5 in California Northern District Court by Wolf Popper LLP, contends that Lyft made a misstatement in a Feb. 2024 press release and corresponding supplemental data sheet regarding anticipated margin expansions. The suit contends that the press release misstated an anticipated margin expansion of approximately 500 basis points instead of 50 basis points, causing Lyft shares to trade at an inflated price. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Trina L. Thompson, is 3:24-cv-01330, Chen v. Lyft, Inc. et al.

Technology

June 03, 2024, 10:46 AM

Plaintiffs

Yuan Chen

Plaintiffs

Berman Tabacco

Wolf Popper LLP

defendants

Lyft, Inc.

David Risher

Erin Brewer

defendant counsels

Debevoise & Plimpton

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws