Morgan, Lewis & Bockius partner A. Klair Fitzpatrick entered an appearance for Comcast in a pending employment lawsuit. The action was filed July 30 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Karpf, Karpf & Cerutti on behalf of a former employee, accuses the defendant of alleged disability- and gender-based discrimination as well as retaliation against the plaintiff for taking FMLA leave. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Paul S. Diamond, is 2:24-cv-03511, Chen v. Comcast Cable Communications Management, LLC.
Telecommunications
September 13, 2024, 10:46 AM