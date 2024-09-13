Who Got The Work

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius partner A. Klair Fitzpatrick entered an appearance for Comcast in a pending employment lawsuit. The action was filed July 30 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Karpf, Karpf & Cerutti on behalf of a former employee, accuses the defendant of alleged disability- and gender-based discrimination as well as retaliation against the plaintiff for taking FMLA leave. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Paul S. Diamond, is 2:24-cv-03511, Chen v. Comcast Cable Communications Management, LLC.

Telecommunications

September 13, 2024, 10:46 AM

Weien Chen

Karpf, Karpf & Cerutti, PC

Karpf, Karpf & Cerutti, P.C.

Comcast Cable Communications Management, LLC

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

Nature of Claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA