Who Got The Work

Davis Wright Tremaine partners Tim Cunningham and Ambika Kumar have stepped in as defense counsel to Amazon.com in a pending defamation lawsuit. The suit, filed July 12 in New York Eastern District Court by intellectual property attorney Weitao Chen, accuses Amazon of putting Chen on its 'black list' of trademark attorneys and disseminating false statements regarding Chen's alleged association with a trademark that was sanctioned/made invalid by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. According to the suit, Chen contends that Amazon's behavior has allowed for a loss of his current and prospective clients, all in an effort to harm his professional reputation. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eric R. Komitee, is 2:23-cv-05324, Chen v. Amazon.Com, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

August 08, 2023, 7:38 AM

Plaintiffs

Weitao Chen

Plaintiffs

Faan Law Firm

defendants

Amazon.com, Inc.

Amazon.Com, Inc.

defendant counsels

Davis Wright Tremaine

Ambika Kumar

nature of claim: 320/for alleged defamation