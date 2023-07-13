New Suit - Defamation

Amazon.com was slapped with a defamation lawsuit on Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court. The court action was filed by intellectual property attorney Weitao Chen. The suit accuses Amazon of putting Chen on its 'black list' of trademark attorneys and disseminating false statements regarding Chen's alleged association with a trademark that was sanctioned/made invalid by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. According to the suit, Chen contends that Amazon's behavior has allowed for a loss of his current and prospective clients, all in an effort to harm his professional reputation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-05324, Chen v. Amazon.Com, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

July 13, 2023, 6:28 AM

Plaintiffs

Weitao Chen

Plaintiffs

Chen Law Firm, PLLC

defendants

Amazon.Com, Inc.

nature of claim: 320/for alleged defamation