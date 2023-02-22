New Suit - Class Action

The U.S. Department of Agriculture was hit with a class action on Wednesday in New York Southern District Court over its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as 'food stamps.' The suit was brought by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and the Legal Aid Society on behalf of SNAP recipients whose benefits were stolen by 'skimmers' using Bluetooth-enabled, card-reading devices in retail locations. The complaint challenges the DOA's refusal to replace stolen benefits. The case is 1:23-cv-01440, Chen et al. v. Vilsack et al.

Government

February 22, 2023, 7:58 PM