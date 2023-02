New Suit - Employment

Dim Sum Palace and other defendants were hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr and Catholic Migration Services, alleges wage-and-hour violations on behalf of five former employees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01707, Chen et al v. Dim Sum Palace Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 28, 2023, 5:28 PM