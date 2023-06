News From Law.com

Downers Grove, Illinois-based Univar Solutions, the world's third-largest chemical distributor, has hired Alexandra Colin, a senior attorney at consumer-products giant Kimberly-Clark, as general counsel. Colin replaces Noelle Perkins who has been with the company for more than five years, the last three as general counsel. Perkins left to become general counsel of Cushman & Wakefield.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 06, 2023, 4:06 PM

nature of claim: /