Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Post & Schell on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Employers Insurance of Wausau to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint, arising from underlying environmental litigation, was filed by McCarter & English on behalf of Chemical Fabrics Co. The case is 2:22-cv-04146, Chemical Fabrics Company n/k/a Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation v. Employers Insurance Of Wausau, A Mutual Company.

Insurance

October 14, 2022, 7:18 PM