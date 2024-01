News From Law.com

A $3.5 million breach of contract claim has been filed by condo owners - represented by Seyfarth Shaw - against a Chelsea apartment building, alleging there are defects in its construction. Plaintiff Board of Managers of the 551 West 21st Street Condominium alleges "failure to repair certain patent and latent construction defects extant in the Building."

January 02, 2024, 3:30 PM

