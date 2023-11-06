Who Got The Work

Elisabeth Bassani of Duane Morris has entered an appearance for Pediatric Therapeutic Services in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed Sept. 21 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Wusinich, Sweeney & Ryan on behalf of a former employee who contends that she was wrongfully terminated and pursues race and national origin discrimination claims. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kelley Brisbon Hodge, is 2:23-cv-03672, Chelli v. Pediatric Therapeutic Services, LLC.

Health Care

November 06, 2023, 9:29 AM

Plaintiffs

Christina Chelli

Plaintiffs

Wusinich, Sweeney & Ryan, LLC

defendants

Pediatric Therapeutic Services, LLC

defendant counsels

Duane Morris

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination