New Suit

Apple, The City of New York and other defendants were slapped with a civil rights lawsuit Monday in New York Southern District Court. The court case was filed by Held & Hines on behalf of Kamal Cheikhaoui, who contends that he was falsely detained and subjected to excessive force after he was allegedly accused of refusing to leave the Apple store and being verbally abusive to staff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-08855, Cheikhaoui v. The City Of New York et al.