New Suit - Trademark

Chegg, an education tech company, filed a trademark infringement lawsuit on Friday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Foley & Lardner, accuses an unidentified defendant of uploading the plaintiff's proprietary materials to homeworkify.net, creativeworks.lol and techdae.com without authorization. The case is 5:22-cv-07326, Chegg Inc. v. Doe.

Education

November 18, 2022, 8:47 PM