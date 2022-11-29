New Suit - Administrative Procedures Act

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld filed a complaint for declaratory and injunctive relief against the U.S. Small Business Administration and its administrator, Isabella Casillas Guzman, Monday in the District of Columbia District Court on behalf of the operator of two restaurants located in Dallas, Texas. The suit pursues APA claims in connection with the agency's denial of applications from the plaintiffs for emergency financial assistance through the Restaurant Revitalization Fund program. The case is 1:22-cv-03587, Chef Time 1520 LLC et al v. Small Business Administration et al.

Government

November 29, 2022, 7:05 AM