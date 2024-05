News From Law.com

Michael Cohen, former personal attorney to Donald Trump, endured cross examination on Tuesday. Cohen admitted to making nasty comments about Trump on social media and in his podcast. During a blistering line of questioning, defense counsel Todd Blanche attempted to discredit the witness as a proven liar who desperately wants to see Trump convicted.

New York

May 14, 2024, 6:50 PM

