New Suit - Patent

Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr and McAfee & Taft filed a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in Texas Western District Court on behalf of Cheetah Omni. The suit, which asserts a patent for generating a light source, takes aim at wearable biometric device maker Whoop Inc. over its 'Whoop 4.0.' product. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00478, Cheetah Omni, LLC v. Whoop, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 30, 2023, 7:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Cheetah Omni, LLC

McAfee & Taft

defendants

Whoop, Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims