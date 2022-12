Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Tuesday removed a lawsuit alleging breach of warranty against Peterbilt Motors, a Paccar company, and JX Enterprises to Wisconsin Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Fossey Law Firm on behalf of Cheema Trans. The case is 2:22-cv-01503, Cheema Trans LLC v. Paccar Inc et al.

Automotive

December 13, 2022, 6:54 PM