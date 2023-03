New Suit

Allstate was sued Thursday in Texas Southern District Court in an insurance coverage dispute. The suit, brought by the Brasher Law Firm on behalf of Baldev S. Cheema and Satbir K. Cheema, alleges Allstate delayed and underpaid covered claims related to Winter Storm Uri. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-01064, Cheema et al v. Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Company.

Insurance

March 23, 2023, 2:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Baldev S. Cheema

Satbir K. Cheema

defendants

Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute