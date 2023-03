Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Tuesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against the Montefiore Medical Center and Local 1199 to New York Southern District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Leslie Cheeks, who was allegedly terminated after refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The case is 1:23-cv-02170, Cheeks v. Montefiore Medical Center et al.

Health Care

March 14, 2023, 7:52 PM