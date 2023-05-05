Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young on Friday removed a lawsuit against Mortgage America Inc. and PHH Mortgage Services to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney James L. Pearl on behalf of Lysandra R. Cheatham and Malicha C. White. The court case alleges that the defendants breached a mortgage agreement by failing to pay the plaintiffs’ real estate taxes using funds placed in escrow by the plaintiffs. The case is 2:23-cv-01744, Cheatham et al v. Mortgage America, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 05, 2023, 4:35 PM

Plaintiffs

Lysandra R. Cheatham

Malicha C. White

defendants

Mortgage America, Inc.

PHH Mortgage Corporation

defendant counsels

Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young

nature of claim: 890/