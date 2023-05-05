Attorneys at Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young on Friday removed a lawsuit against Mortgage America Inc. and PHH Mortgage Services to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney James L. Pearl on behalf of Lysandra R. Cheatham and Malicha C. White. The court case alleges that the defendants breached a mortgage agreement by failing to pay the plaintiffs’ real estate taxes using funds placed in escrow by the plaintiffs. The case is 2:23-cv-01744, Cheatham et al v. Mortgage America, Inc. et al.
Banking & Financial Services
May 05, 2023, 4:35 PM