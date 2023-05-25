Counsel at Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Chubb subsidiary Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance to Florida Northern District Court. The suit, for a disputed property damage claim, was filed by the Khan Law Firm on behalf of CHC of Tallahassee Property Subsidiary, doing business as 2810 Heritage Plaza. The case is 4:23-cv-00217, Chc Of Tallahassee Property Subsidiary, LLC D/B/A 2810 Heritage Plaza. LLC v. Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Company.
Insurance
May 25, 2023, 12:11 PM