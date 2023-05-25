Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Chubb subsidiary Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance to Florida Northern District Court. The suit, for a disputed property damage claim, was filed by the Khan Law Firm on behalf of CHC of Tallahassee Property Subsidiary, doing business as 2810 Heritage Plaza. The case is 4:23-cv-00217, Chc Of Tallahassee Property Subsidiary, LLC D/B/A 2810 Heritage Plaza. LLC v. Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Company.

Insurance

May 25, 2023, 12:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Chc Of Tallahassee Property Subsidiary, LLC D/B/A 2810 Heritage Plaza. LLC

defendants

Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute