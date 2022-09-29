Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Husch Blackwell on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Transdev North America Inc. and Transdev Services Inc. to California Central District Court over alleged race-based employment discrimination. The complaint, which accuses the defendants of systemically removing people of color from leadership positions, was filed by Russell Law and Qureshi Law on behalf of Kristopher Chavira. The case is 2:22-cv-07051, Chavira v. Transdev Services Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

September 29, 2022, 3:11 PM