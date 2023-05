Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson PC on Monday removed an employment lawsuit against ERMC, a janitorial and maintenance service provider, to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Sina Negahbani on behalf of a former employee who is alleging disability discrimination and retaliation. The case is 1:23-cv-21813, Chaviano v. Ermc LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 15, 2023, 3:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Magaly Pacios Chaviano

defendants

Ermc LLC

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination