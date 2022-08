Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Monday removed a lawsuit against Decker Electric Co. Inc. and Electrical Contractors to California Northern District Court. The complaint, pertaining to labor union relations, was filed by Justice Law Corporation on behalf of Juan Chavez. The case is 3:22-cv-04681, Chavez v. Decker Electric Co., Inc. et al.

California

August 16, 2022, 5:49 AM