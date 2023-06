Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Vorys Sater Seymour & Pease on Tuesday removed a disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Big Lots to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by JML Law on behalf of a former warehouse worker. The case is 5:23-cv-01119, Chavez v. Big Lots Stores - PNS LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 13, 2023, 4:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Juan Pedro Chavez

defendants

Big Lots Stores - Pns, LLC

Does 1 through 50, inclusive

defendant counsels

Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination