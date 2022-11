Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Cobb Martinez Woodard PLLC on Friday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Walmart to Texas Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Fears Nachawati Law Firm on behalf of Lizbeth Chavez. The case is 3:22-cv-02533, Chavez, Individually and as Next Friend of M.M., a Minor v. Walmart, Inc. et al.