Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Wednesday removed an employment class action against Service King Paint & Body to California Central District Court. The complaint, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed by attorney Donald Potter. The case is 2:22-cv-06805, Chavez et al v. Service King Paint & Body, LLC.

Automotive

September 21, 2022, 8:30 PM