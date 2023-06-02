Who Got The Work

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani partners Lindsey Mack Romano and Allison J. Becker have entered appearances for medical provider Wellpath LLC and other defendants in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The suit also targets the County of Monterey, California. The action was filed April 18 in California Northern District Court by Arias Sanguinetti Wang & Torrijos on behalf of the Estate of Juan Carlos Chavez and other plaintiffs. The suit accuses the defendants of failing to adequately monitor or provide treatment to Chavez while he was imprisoned at Monterey County Jail, resulting in his death by suicide. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Trina L. Thompson, is 3:23-cv-01878, Chavez et al v. County Of Monterey et al.

Government

June 02, 2023, 10:39 AM

