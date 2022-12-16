Who Got The Work

Gary J. Guzzi and Gideon Reitblat of Akerman have entered appearances for the United States Life Insur Co. in the City of New York in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The case, over the denial of long-term disability benefits, was filed Nov. 1 in Florida Northern District Court by Soloway Law Firm on behalf of Linda Chavers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers, is 3:22-cv-22060, Chavers v. United States Life Insur Co In The City Of New York.

Health & Life Insurance

December 16, 2022, 8:42 AM