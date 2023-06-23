New Suit - Copyright

Entertainment and civil rights attorney Clayborne E. Chavers Sr. sued his alma mater Howard University for copyright infringement on Friday in District of Columbia District Court. According to the complaint, years after Chavers created a memorandum proposal for the development of an entertainment clinic at Howard University School of Law, the school misappropriated his materials to create the Howard Entertainment Clinic without permission or acknowledgment. The suit was filed by Bowie & Jensen. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01840, Chavers v. Howard University.

Education

June 23, 2023, 5:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Esq. Clayborne E. Chavers, SR.

Plaintiffs

Bowie & Jensen, LLC

defendants

Howard University

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims