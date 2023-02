Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at the Dill Firm on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Liberty Mutual, UPS and TForce Freight to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from an accident during inventory unloading, was filed by Leake & Andersson on behalf of Gary Chauvin. The case is 2:23-cv-00392, Chauvin v. TForce Freight Inc. et al.

Insurance

January 31, 2023, 6:59 PM