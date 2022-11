New Suit - Patent

Akerman filed a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in California Central District Court on behalf of Chauvet & Sons LLC. The suit names JMAZ Group Inc. The court action asserts a patent for a portable multi-function lighting system marketed towards disc jockeys. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-08575, Chauvet & Sons, LLC , f/k/a Chauvet & Sons, Inc. v. Jmaz Group, Inc.

Technology

November 23, 2022, 5:38 PM