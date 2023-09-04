Who Got The Work

Steven A. Torrini of Mound Cotton Wollan & Greengrass has entered an appearance for H.O Penn Machinery Company Inc. in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action, filed July 19 in New York Southern District Court by Denlea & Carton and the Ludwin Law Group on behalf of Jeff Chauncey and Two C's Holdings LLC, accuses the defendants of failing to repair an 80-foot recreational boat despite being certified and authorized to mechanically make repairs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cathy Seibel, is 7:23-cv-06239, Chauncey et al v. H.O Penn Machinery Company, Inc.

Business Services

September 04, 2023, 7:56 AM

Plaintiffs

Jeff Chauncey

Two C's Holdings LLC

Plaintiffs

Denlea & Carton LLP

defendants

H.O Penn Machinery Company, Inc.

defendant counsels

Mound Cotton Wollan & Greengrass

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract