Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at K&L Gates on Wednesday removed a consumer class action against Amazon.com to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The complaint, filed by East End Trial Group; and Lynch Carpenter LLP, contends that Amazon does not provide consumers with access to written warranties prior to the sale of goods in violation of Magnuson-Moss's Pre-Sale Availability Rule. Amazon is also backed by Covington & Burling. The case is 2:22-cv-01221, Chaudhry v. Amazon.Com Services LLC.

Internet & Social Media

August 26, 2022, 7:06 AM