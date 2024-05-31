Robert A. Fumerton, Scott D. Musoff and Michael C. Griffin from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom have stepped in to defend Li Auto Inc. in a pending securities class action. The case, filed May 23 in New York Eastern District Court by the Rosen Law Firm, contends that Li Auto made materially misleading statements regarding demand for its electric vehicles. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Frederic Block, is 1:24-cv-03725, Chaudhary v. Li Auto Inc. et al.
Automotive
May 31, 2024, 11:03 AM