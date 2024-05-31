Who Got The Work

Robert A. Fumerton, Scott D. Musoff and Michael C. Griffin from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom have stepped in to defend Li Auto Inc. in a pending securities class action. The case, filed May 23 in New York Eastern District Court by the Rosen Law Firm, contends that Li Auto made materially misleading statements regarding demand for its electric vehicles. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Frederic Block, is 1:24-cv-03725, Chaudhary v. Li Auto Inc. et al.

Automotive

May 31, 2024, 11:03 AM

Plaintiffs

Saqib Chaudhary

Plaintiffs

The Rosen Law Firm

defendants

Donghui Ma

Li Auto Inc.

Tie Li

Xiang Li

defendant counsels

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws