Bursor & Fisher and Gucovschi Rozenshteyn PLLC filed a consumer class action Thursday in California Southern District Court against Rowdy Beverage. The suit asserts that Rowdy 'Power Burn' energy drinks contain preservatives, in contrast to their 'no preservatives' labeling. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00730, Chauca v. Rowdy Beverage, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 20, 2023, 8:38 PM

Plaintiffs

Sergio Chauca

Bursor & Fisher

defendants

Rowdy Beverage, Inc.

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct