New Suit - Employment

Investment firm Animo Ventures and its founder Nicolas Berardi were hit with an employment lawsuit on Thursday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by McDonald Hopkins on behalf of Tanguy Chau, a member and managing director of Animo who was allegedly terminated and disparaged in retaliation for raising concerns about the company's compliance with legal regulations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-22866, Chau v. Berardi et al.

Florida

September 08, 2022, 6:00 PM