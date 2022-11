New Suit - Employment Class Action

Volta, an electric vehicle charging network provider, was hit with an employment class action on Thursday in California Northern District Court. The suit was brought by Cera LLP on behalf of employees who were allegedly furloughed without 60 days notice in violation of the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-07247, Chau et al. v. Volta Inc. et al.

Automotive

November 17, 2022, 7:45 PM