Toyota was slapped with a consumer class action on Thursday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, brought by Nagel Rice and attorney Joseph Santoli, alleges that hybrid power system cables in 2021-2023 Toyota Siennas are susceptible to corrosion because they're not sufficiently protected from elements like debris and snow. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-03398, Chatwin et al. v. Toyota Motor Sales USA Inc. et al.

June 22, 2023, 4:39 PM

Plaintiffs

Gioi Nguyen

Mark Chatwin

Nagel Rice, LLP

defendants

Toyota Motor Corporation

Toyota Motor North America, Inc.

Toyota Motor Sales, USA, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract