New Suit - Trademark

Chattem Inc., a subsidiary of French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi, sued Hey Pharma LLC Friday for trademark infringement. The suit, filed by K&L Gates in New York Southern District Court, accuses Hey Pharma of improperly marketing and selling used, close-out, liquidated or diverted Sanofi products through an Amazon storefront. Among the Sanofi brands at issue are Allegra, Icy-Hot, Gold Bond and Rolaids. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-09282, Chattem, Inc. v. Hey Pharma, LLC.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 29, 2022, 4:51 PM