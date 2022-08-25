Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McDermott Will & Emery on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against corporate transport company Wedriveu Inc. to California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw pursuant to the Private Attorney General Act (PAGA), alleges that the defendant systematically rounds down employee hours and requires workers to undergo off-the-clock drug tests and COVID-19 screenings. The case is 3:22-cv-04850, Chatman v. Wedriveu, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

August 25, 2022, 12:04 AM