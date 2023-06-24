New Suit - Product Liability
L’Oreal, the France-headquartered cosmetics and beauty company, Revlon and other defendants were hit with a product liability lawsuit Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The court case was brought by Douglas & London PC on behalf of Davida Chatman. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04027, Chatman v. L'Oreal USA, Inc. et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
June 24, 2023, 1:39 PM
Plaintiffs
defendants
- L'Oreal USA Products, Inc.
- L'Oreal USA, Inc.
- Revlon, Inc.
- Avlon Industries, Inc.
- Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
- Godrej Son Holdings, Inc.
- Revlon Consumer Products Corporation
- Revlon Group Holdings LLC
- Soft Sheen-Carson, LLC
- Soft Sheen/Carson, Inc.
- SoftSheen-Carson (W.I.), Inc.
- Strength of Nature, LLC (f/k/a Strength of Nature Global, LLC)
nature of claim: 367/over product liability claims