New Suit - Product Liability

L’Oreal, the France-headquartered cosmetics and beauty company, Revlon and other defendants were hit with a product liability lawsuit Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The court case was brought by Douglas & London PC on behalf of Davida Chatman. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04027, Chatman v. L'Oreal USA, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 24, 2023, 1:39 PM

Plaintiffs

defendants

nature of claim: 367/over product liability claims