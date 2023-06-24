New Suit - Product Liability

L’Oreal, the France-headquartered cosmetics and beauty company, Revlon and other defendants were hit with a product liability lawsuit Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The court case was brought by Douglas & London PC on behalf of Davida Chatman. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04027, Chatman v. L'Oreal USA, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 24, 2023, 1:39 PM

Davida Chatman

Douglas & London PC

L'Oreal USA Products, Inc.

L'Oreal USA, Inc.

Revlon, Inc.

Avlon Industries, Inc.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Godrej Son Holdings, Inc.

Revlon Consumer Products Corporation

Revlon Group Holdings LLC

Soft Sheen-Carson, LLC

Soft Sheen/Carson, Inc.

SoftSheen-Carson (W.I.), Inc.

Strength of Nature, LLC (f/k/a Strength of Nature Global, LLC)

nature of claim: 367/over product liability claims