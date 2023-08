New Suit

Snap Inc. and other defendants were slapped with a lawsuit alleging fraud on Aug. 8 in West Virginia Southern District Court. The suit was filed pro se by a grocery store owner. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00529, Chatha v. Snap.

Internet & Social Media

August 08, 2023, 3:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Ghulam Chatha

defendants

Snap

Jonathan Betts

nature of claim: 891/over a disputed agricultural transaction