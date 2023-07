New Suit - Insurance

Federal Insurance was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in New York Western District Court. The court action, concerning wind damage claims, was filed by Duke, Holzman, Photiadis & Gressens on behalf of Kensington Village Apartments and other plaintiffs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00664, Chason Management, LLC et al v. Federal Insurance Company.

Insurance

July 07, 2023, 6:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Chason Management, LLC

Cvmar I LLC

Cvmar II LLC

Ken-Vil Associates Limited Partnership

Plaintiffs

Duke Holzman Photiadis & Gresens Llp (buf)

defendants

Federal Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute