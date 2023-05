New Suit - Personal Injury

Six Flags, the popular amusement theme park company, and other defendants were slapped with a personal injury lawsuit Wednesday in New Jersey District Court. The court case was brought by Rosenbaum & Associates on behalf of Carlton Chase. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-02546, Chase v. Six Flags Great Adventure & Safari et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

May 10, 2023, 1:48 PM

Plaintiffs

Carlton Chase

Plaintiffs

Rosenbaum & Associates

defendants

Six Flags Entertainment Corp.

Six Flags, Inc.

John Does 1-10

John Does 11-20

Six Flags Great Adventure & Safari

Six Flags Great Adventure, LLC

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims