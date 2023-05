New Suit - Personal Injury

Six Flags, the popular amusement theme park company, was hit with a personal injury lawsuit Wednesday in New Jersey District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Rosenbaum & Associates on behalf of Carlton Chase, who contends he sustained injuries after falling from the Superman ride at Six Flags. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02546, Chase v. Six Flags Great Adventure & Safari et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

May 10, 2023, 10:26 AM

Plaintiffs

Carlton Chase

Plaintiffs

Rosenbaum & Associates

defendants

Six Flags Entertainment Corp.

Six Flags, Inc.

John Does 1-10

John Does 11-20

Six Flags Great Adventure & Safari

Six Flags Great Adventure, LLC

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims