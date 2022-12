Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Mark Migdal & Hayden on Wednesday removed a consumer class action against INTO THE AM Clothing to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, for claims under the Florida Telephone Solicitation Act, was filed by Hiraldo PA and the Law Offices of Jibrael S. Hindi. The case is 2:22-cv-00831, Chase v. INTO THE AM Clothing LLC.

Florida

December 28, 2022, 2:59 PM