Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Frost Brown Todd on Friday removed a negligence lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings and Buffalo Wild Wings International to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Marciano & MacAvoy on behalf of a restaurant patron seeking to hold the restaurant chain liable for a drunk driving accident. The plaintiff claims that he was served alcohol despite being under 21 and subsequently crashed his vehicle and suffered serious injuries. The case is 2:22-cv-05249, Chase v. Blazin Wings, Inc. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

December 31, 2022, 12:21 PM